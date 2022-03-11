$505.42 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) to post $505.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.84 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $450.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on USX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 219,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Ducker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279 in the last 90 days. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 281,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

