50,517 Shares in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28. Arqit Quantum Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

