$6.52 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.33 billion. AutoNation reported sales of $5.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $27.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 billion to $28.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,451. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.32.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

