75,000 Shares in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 486,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

