7,646 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $162.56 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.