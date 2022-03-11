8,010 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

AMH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. 45,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,763. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

