853 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,582,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $382.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $426.73. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $344.80 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

