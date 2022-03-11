Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 94 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, hitting $181.57. 148,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,131,866. The company has a market cap of $105.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.40. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

