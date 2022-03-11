Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $691.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,815. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $797.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $871.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.