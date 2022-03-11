Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $207,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.56. 140,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,650,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.12.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

