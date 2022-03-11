Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Increased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,646. The firm has a market cap of $202.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,194,753. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

