Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years.
NYSE:AWP opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $6.92.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
