Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:AWP opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,939,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

