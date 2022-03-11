Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $9.71 on Friday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.