Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of ACP stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACP. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.