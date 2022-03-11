Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income’s (ASLI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

ASLI opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 112.58. The stock has a market cap of £390.85 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 52-week low of GBX 95.40 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

In related news, insider John A. N. Heawood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,000 ($14,413.00).

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

