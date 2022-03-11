ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

ABM stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

