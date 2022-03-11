ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

ABM Industries stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $305,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ABM Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

