ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.
ABM Industries stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.
ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
About ABM Industries (Get Rating)
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
