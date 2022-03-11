Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tapestry by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tapestry by 18,695.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

TPR stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.