Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $16.18 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 2.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.81. The stock had a trading volume of 253,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,089. The company has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

