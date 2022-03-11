Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 10,519 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.72 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

