Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,168,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 9.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $259.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.43 and its 200-day moving average is $272.21. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.37 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.