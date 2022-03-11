Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $562,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO opened at $587.73 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $590.13 and a 200-day moving average of $558.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.