Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 43 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $838.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $932.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $928.52. The company has a market capitalization of $841.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

