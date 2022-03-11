Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Shares of ROP opened at $436.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.26. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.04 and a 12-month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

