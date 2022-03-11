Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.19. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 59.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 51.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

