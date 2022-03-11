ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.20.

ACMR opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.34. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $119.12.

ACM Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 701,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

