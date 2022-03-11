AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%.

NYSE:ATY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 7,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,306. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.