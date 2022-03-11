Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Lance Baldo Sells 2,373 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $12.01 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $37.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.