Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $55,402.13 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $1,073,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 398,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 473,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.