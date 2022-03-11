Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Up to $11.70

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 7,447 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $37.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 14,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $184,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,376 shares of company stock worth $1,115,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,882,000 after buying an additional 841,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,590,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,012,000 after buying an additional 270,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,428,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,143,000 after purchasing an additional 209,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

