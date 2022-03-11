Addison Capital Co Makes New $226,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,289,227. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $286.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

