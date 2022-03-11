Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adecco Group from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

