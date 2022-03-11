Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.50.

Get Adevinta ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $11.11 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adevinta ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adevinta ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.