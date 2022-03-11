adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €353.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €353.00 ($383.70) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €335.00 ($364.13) price target on adidas in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($353.26) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €308.67 ($335.51).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €197.08 ($214.22) on Thursday. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The business has a 50 day moving average of €235.28 and a 200-day moving average of €262.34.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.