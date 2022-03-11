Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $250.16 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,363,000 after acquiring an additional 48,245 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $4,178,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.3% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $204.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $173.37 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

