Adya (CVE:ADYA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 million and a PE ratio of -10.42.
About Adya (CVE:ADYA)
