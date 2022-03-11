Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.12 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.