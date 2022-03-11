Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Announces Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $2.12 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.45.
In related news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGLE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
