Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

