Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

