Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 864.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
