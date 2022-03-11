Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aena S.M.E. S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.77. 165,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 129,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34.

