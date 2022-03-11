Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after purchasing an additional 344,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,813. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

