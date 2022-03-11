AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NYSE RERE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,831. AiHuiShou International has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
About AiHuiShou International (Get Rating)
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AiHuiShou International (RERE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.