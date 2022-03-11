AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE RERE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,831. AiHuiShou International has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Get AiHuiShou International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AiHuiShou International (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AiHuiShou International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiHuiShou International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.