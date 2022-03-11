Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

