Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.09. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

Several research firms have commented on AIRS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airsculpt Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.28. 113,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,296. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

