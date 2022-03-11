Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.50.
A number of analysts have commented on AKZOY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42.
About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
