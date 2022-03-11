Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

A number of analysts have commented on AKZOY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.