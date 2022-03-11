Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

