Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $143.58 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and approximately $143.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00185260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00026730 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.59 or 0.00360756 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,337,354 coins and its circulating supply is 6,626,997,424 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

