Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Align Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $430.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $411.80 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

