Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $9.85 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after acquiring an additional 47,690 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,369,000 after acquiring an additional 919,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.