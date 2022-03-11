Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,967. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $109.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $47.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

